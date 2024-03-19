MP Weather: Rain & Hail Damages Kharif, Vegetables Crops; Chhindwara, Shivpuri, Mandla, Balaghat Affected | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ongoing spell of rain and hail destroyed kharif and vegetables crops in various parts of the state specially Mahakoshal area in state. Wheat crop has been affected most besides tomatoes and vegetables.

“Kharif crops of Mahkoshal area like Chhindwra, Mandla, Jabalpur, Balaghat, have been totally damaged due to rain and hail. The condition in Shahdol, Umaria, Shivpuri is no different,” State Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) president Kamal Anjana said.

The meteorological department on Tuesday issued red alert for rain and hail accompanied by lightning and speedy wind in several parts of the of state in next 24 hours. Two back-to-back western disturbance will be formed from March 20 to March 23, which will subside rain and hail in the state.

The districts, which are likely to receive rain and hail are Anuppur, Dindori, Balaghat and Mandla. Besides, orange alert for rain and hail has been issued for Singrauli, Shahdol, Umaria, Jabalpur and Seoni district. An alert has also been issued for occurrence of rain and lightning in Narmadapuram, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Chhindwara, Pandhurana, Sidhi, Katni, Umaria and Betul district.

In last 24 hours, Saunsar, Chourai, Mohkhed(Chhindwara district) Kewlari, Lakhnadon, Shivpuri, Adegaon, Anikheda (Shivpuri district), Mandla, Lamta, Lanji, Lalbara (Balaghat district), Dindori and Anuppur received rain and hail.

Meanwhile, scorching heat continued to prevail in Bhopal and Indore. On Tuesday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 32.9 degrees Celsius while its night temperature was 18.4 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded day temperature 32.6 degrees Celsius while its night temperature was 19 degrees Celsius.

Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Malakhand recorded sharp drop in day temperature. Chhindwara and Mandla recorded drop of 2.6 degrees Celsius each in day temperature while Malajhkhand recorded drop of 3.5 degrees. Similarly, Seoni recorded drop of 3.6-degree drop in day temperature.