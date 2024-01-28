 MP Weather: Nominal Surge In Temp; Cold Continues To Prevail
A yellow alert was issued for cold day condition and fog in various parts of the state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 01:26 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tough a nominal surge was recorded in temperature, intense cold continued to prevail in various parts of the state on Saturday. Similarly, dense fog too prevailed in parts of the state.

A yellow alert was issued for cold day condition and fog in various parts of the state. Cold day condition is likely to prevail in Mauganj, Chhatarpur, Niwari, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind and Morena.

Dense fog with visibility below 50 metre is likely at Chhatarpur, Niwari, Gwalior, Datia and Bhind. Moderate fog is likely at Tikamgarh, Morena, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Panna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri and Sheopur Kalan.

At temperature front, Bhopal recorded 25.8 degrees Celsius day temperature and 10.4 degrees Celsius night temperature. Indore recorded 26.8 degrees Celsius day temperature and 11.4 degrees Celsius night temperature.

According to the meteorological department, Very Dense FOG (VDF) occurred in Bhind, Datia, Gwalior and Niwari, while Moderate to Dense FOG (MDF) occurred in Morena, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur districts.

Shallow to Moderate FOG (SMF) occurred in Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, North Panna, North Satna and Mauganj districts. Minimum visibility of less than 50 meter was recorded in Gwalior Airport and Datia while 50 meter visibility was recorded in Khajuraho Airport and 50-200 meter visibility was recorded in Nowgong and Tikamgarh.

Places Night temp (°C)

Bijawar (Chhatarpur) 4.9

Awari (Ashok Nagar) 5.0

Datia 5.0

Girwar (Shajapur) 5.5

Khajuraho 5.8

Gwalior 5.9

Rewa 6.6

Raisen 7.0

Malajhkhand 7.4

Rajgarh 7.6

Mandla 7.8

Nowgong 8.1

Satna 8.1

Chhindwara 8.2

