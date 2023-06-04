MP Weather: Heavy rain, hailstorms & strong winds to lash in parts of Madhya Pradesh

Representative Image |

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, and 17 other districts in Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience strong winds and rainfall on Sunday. Hailstorms are also likely to hit the state as a result of the active Western Disturbance there.

Senior meteorologist H.S. Pandey revealed that the Western Disturbance is currently active in the state, leading to rainfall and hailstorms over the past two days. This weather pattern is expected to continue for the next two days as well until Tuesday, impacting various parts of the state.

The following districts may experience rainfall: Bhopal, Sehore, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Raisen, Ujjain, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Dewas, Ratlam, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul, Khandwa, and Burhanpur.

Weather experts have predicted the continuation of rain and gusty winds during the second week of June as well. Most parts of the state are expected to welcome monsoon likely not before June 20.