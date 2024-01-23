MP Weather: Cold Wave Continues, Datia Shivers At 3°C, Shajapur At 3.5°C

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold wave swept several parts of state on Tuesday. Alert was issued for the cold wave which in Datia and Shivpuri while cold day like condition is likely to prevail in Gwalior, Datia, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Ratlam.

Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 22.9 degrees Celsius after drop of 1.4 degrees. It recorded night temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded day temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius while its night temperature was 9.6 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, moderate to dense FOG occurred in Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Datia, Nivari and Chhatarpur.

Shallow to moderate fog occurred in Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Tikamgarh, Panna, North Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi and Singrauli districts. Minimum visibility of 50 metres was recorded at Khajuraho Airport while 100-metre visibility was recorded at Gwalior Airport and 500-metre visibility was recorded in Tikamgarh and Sidhi.

Western disturbance is likely to approach the northern mountains on January 27. Change in the wind pattern and the emergence of a cloudy sky will lead to cold wave.

Night temp on Jan 23

Places Deg/Cel

Datia 3.0

Shajapur 3.5

Shivpuri 4.2

Rajgarh 5.0

Khajuraho 5.6

Nowgong 6.0

Guna 6.4

Sagar 7.2

Raisen 7.2

Satna 7.4

Tikamgarh 7.5

Ratlam 7.5

Rewa 7.6