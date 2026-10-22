MP Water Crisis: Kailash Vijayvargiya Urges People To Save Water, Shares Tips To Reuse RO Wastewater; Watch Video |

Kailash Vijayvargiya Water Conservation Appeal: Low rainfall this monsoon season has raised concerns about a possible water crisis in Indore and some other districts next summer. In view of the situation, Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has urged people to start saving water and make conservation a daily habit.

Vijayvargiya shared a video on social media showing how households can reuse wastewater released by water purifiers (RO systems) instead of letting it flow down the drain.

Malwa-Nimad Faces Rainfall Shortage

Vijayvargiya said the Malwa-Nimad region received around 21 to 22 inches of rainfall this season. He added that only another one or two inches of rain is expected before Diwali.

He expressed concern that in the coming summer months, people may have to manage with the water received during the south-west monsoon. Low rainfall could affect the Narmada water level, ponds and groundwater reserves, increasing the risk of a water shortage in Madhya Pradesh.

पानी की हर बूँद अनमोल है। जल संरक्षण अपनाएँ, जल की बर्बादी रोकें और आने वाली पीढ़ियों के लिए सुरक्षित भविष्य बनाएँ। #SaveWater #जल_संरक्षण #WaterConservation https://t.co/TI97TZoYB6 — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) October 21, 2026

One Glass Of Drinking Water, Two Glasses Of Wastewater

Sharing an example from his home, Vijayvargiya said his household has two RO systems. Around 25 to 30 family members live there, and approximately 300 to 400 people visit him.

He explained that an RO system can release around two glasses of wastewater for every glass of drinking water produced. Instead of allowing this water to go down the drain, his family collects it in a storage tank connected to the RO outlet.

The collected water is then used for washing clothes and dishes, cleaning floors and watering plants. These simple steps can help households reuse RO wastewater and reduce water wastage.

Minister Urges People To Make Water Conservation A Daily Habit

Vijayvargiya said water conservation should not be limited to emergencies. He urged every family member to adopt simple habits to save and reuse water.

With concerns over a possible water crisis during the summer, he appealed to people to start conserving water now. He said small efforts at home could help reduce wastage and ease the pressure on available water resources.