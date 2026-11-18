MP Warehousing Corporation Chairman Sanjay Nagaich Caught In Heated Argument At Rewa Toll Plaza, Video Goes Viral ( | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Corporation chairman Sanjay Nagaich has once again landed in controversy after a month-old video showing him arguing with employees of Jognai toll plaza in Rewa district went viral on social media.

According to reports, an argument broke out after toll plaza employees stopped his vehicle.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Oct 17 and 18 at the toll plaza under Raipur police station limits when Nagaich was returning from a tour.

In the viral video, Nagaich is seen asking a toll employee whether he knows who he is.

When the employee replies, “No,” Nagaich asks his name. The employee identifies himself as Rahul. Nagaich subsequently lodged a police complaint against the toll plaza in-charge and an employee over the incident.

Nagaich alleges caste-based remark

In his police complaint, Nagaich alleged that toll plaza employees kept the barrier closed for a long time despite being informed that the Warehousing Corporation chairman was travelling in the vehicle.

He alleged that the toll operator refused to lift the barrier and that an employee, Rahul, made a caste-based remark against him.

Nagaich further alleged that when toll plaza in-charge, Dheerendra Singh, was called, he too spoke to him in a raised voice. Nagaich demanded action against both employees.

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