MP: Visually Challenged Students Continue Protests For 3rd Day, Cite Shortage Of Teachers, Poor Hostel Facilities In Jabalpur (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Students from Jabalpur's Govt HSS Drishti Badhit School continued their protests for the 3rd straight day on Tuesday, as they complained about the shortage of teachers, poor condition of the school building and facilities at the hostel.

Through protests, these students are requesting attention to long-standing problems harming their education and well-being.

Their list of complaints include out-of-date musical instruments, lack of staff such as music and computer teachers. They have also raised concerns on drug usage by some staff members of the school. The predicament underscores the urgent need for the government and school administration to address systemic issues affecting the safety and education of visually impaired students, as more than 80 students demand action.

#WATCH | Jabalpur: Protests At Govt HSS Drishti Badhit School Enter 3rd Day; Students Complain Over Shortage Of Teachers, Poor Hostel Facilities#viralvideo #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/F1o5ar4yOU — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 19, 2023

Despite teachers' persuasive efforts, the students are certain that they would not return to class until their complaints are resolved.

Students say that the hostel of the school for the visually impaired is completely dilapidated. The hostel building is collapsing from many places. In such a situation, a major accident may occur any day. There are not enough teachers to teach in the school, neither is there a music teacher nor is there any teacher to give computer education.

A big question has arisen regarding the education of visually impaired children because the government does not provide education to visually impaired children. They spend a huge budget for a better future, but despite this, visually impaired children are not getting adequate education.

No officer has reached till date to take care of the visually impaired students sitting on strike for the last three days.