MP: Vijayvargiya Goes To Chhindwara To Deal With Internal Squabbling

Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister for Urban Development Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday went to Chhindwara, the hottest Lok Sabha constituency in the state, to end the internal squabbling in the party there.

Vijaivargiya will stay there for three days and interact with the local BJP leaders who are opposed to the party candidate from Chhindwara, Vivek Sahu.

Because of the fear of the central leadership, many leaders are not openly expressing themselves against the party’s decision to field Sahu.

Former minister Chandra Bhan Singh, former president of the party’s district unit Ramesh Dubey and several others had come to Bhopal against giving a ticket to Sahu. It happened before he was fielded from the constituency.

They met BJP’s state unit president and other leaders of the party to vent their spleen against Sahu.

Before his present visit to Chhindwara, he had gone there to discuss the name of party candidate.

In his report to the party, Vijayvargiya said instead of a local candidate, a well-known face should be fielded from Chhindwara.

Despite this, Sahu was given a ticket. Now, the BJP leaders are handling the election management there.

The BJP wants to win the Chhindwara constituency, known as the bastion of former chief minister Kamal Nath. The BJP has also launched a campaign to bring the local Congress leaders and workers to its fold.

In Chhindwara, Vijayvargiya said the BJP’s victory would begin from Chhindwara in the Lok Sabha election.

Sometimes Kamal Nath becomes an MP from Chhindwara, often his wife wins, and now, it is his son who has won winning from this constituency,he said.

He wanted to know whether the Congress has any other leader to contest from Chhindwara.

The son of the soil, Sahu, will become MP from this constituency, he said.