MP: VD Asks Party Men To Come Out Of Assembly Poll Win Hangover |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma has appealed to the party workers to come out of the hangover of the assembly poll win and roll up their sleeves for the Lok Sabha election.

Sharma made the statement at a meeting with party workers on Thursday when he discussed preparations for the parliamentary election.

There is hardly any scope for relaxation, for the party men have to work harder for the LS polls than what they did for the assembly election, Sharma said.

They have to give 100 days to the party and should make a schedule for each day and work accordingly, he said.

The party workers should reach each beneficiary of the government schemes, Sharma said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the party men to increase 370 votes in each booth, and it should be done.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said they must carry out the programmes that the leadership would announce.

Modi’s virtual programme on February 29 should be made successful in each assembly constituency, Yadav said.

The party leaders’ next trips in the state also figured in the meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnav and other leaders will take part in the meetings with leaders of clusters.

Booth-level events to be held before the election also came up for discussion at the meeting.