MP: Uproar in assembly over no- confidence motion against speaker; Congress MLAs demand to suspend Narottam Mishra

LoP Govind Singh | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state assembly witnessed uproarious scenes when the Congress MLAs raised slogans against the speaker and demanded to suspend the parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra and also to have debate on no confidence motion brought by the party against the speaker, on Friday.

The assembly was adjourned first for 10 minutes and later the speaker adjourned the assembly till March 13.

The Congress party MLAs have brought no confidence motion against speaker Girish Gautam.

The MLAs alleged that the speaker has suspended Congress MLA Jitu Patwari for entire budget session, taking one sided decision.

Speaker claims of not having received prior info of the motion

The Congress MLAs including leader of opposition Dr Govind Singh demanded a decision on the motion. On this the speaker stated that he had not received information regarding a no confidence motion.

Meanwhile the Congress MLAs alleged that the parliamentary affair minister Narottam Mishra had thrown a book on LoP to hurt him.

This created an uproar in the house. The LoP demanded to suspend the minister for the entire budget session, on the lines of suspension of Jitu Patwari.

Narottam Mishra's clarification

The minister tried to clarify that he was trying to move the peon when the book accidently slipped from his hand. He had no intention to hurt anyone.

The Congress MLAs started raising slogans against the speaker and demanded to suspend the minister and also to institute discussion on the no confidence motion.

The speaker adjourned the assembly till March 13 11 am.