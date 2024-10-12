MP Updates: Two Youths Drown In Tawa River While Catching Fish; Farmers' Union Demand Action Against Police Officials

Two Youths Drown In Tawa River While Catching Fish | Representative Image

Two Youths Drown In Tawa River While Catching Fish

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths who were catching fish drowned in the Tawa River on Friday evening when they were entrapped in the fishing net that they were using to catch fish because of the darkness. The youths who drowned were identified as Ikram Ali (22), a resident of Idgah and Irsham Qureshi (25), Resident of Mominpura.

The incident occurred between Bandrabhan and Sangakheda under the bridge being built across the river. The officials of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and home guards came to know of it late in the night.

A seven-member team of SDRF reached the spot in the morning and fished out the bodies of the youths. Their bodies, taken to the district hospital for postmortem, were handed over to their families.

Platoon commander of SDRF Shivraj Choudhary said he had been informed about the incident late Saturday night. An SDR team reached the spot in the morning, and after struggling for two hours, they fished out the bodies which were caught in the fishing net.

Farmers' Union Demand Action Against Police Officials

Itarsi (Narmadapuram): A delegation from the National Farmers Workers Federation (Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh), led by district president Shivraj Rajoriya, submitted a memorandum to the Tehsildar and Station In-Charge of Itarsion Saturday.

The federation expressed strong opposition to the use of force by the police against farmers during the fertiliser distribution at the District Marketing Office (DMO) warehouse on October 10. The delegation called for the immediate removal of the police officers involved and demanded that FIRs be filed against them.

A five-day deadline has been set by the federation for the administration to meet their demands. If no action is taken within this period, the federation warned of a potential large-scale protest in Itarsi, holding the government and administration responsible for any unrest. During the meeting, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) assured the delegation via phone that a meeting with the federation's officials would be arranged on Monday to discuss the issue further.