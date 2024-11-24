MP Updates: NCL Doctor Drowns In Singrauli, Girl Still Missing; Baby Of Minor Victim Of Gang Rape Dies

NCL Doctor Drowns In Singrauli, Girl Still Missing | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Harish Singh, posted at Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) in Singrauli, drowned on Sunday while a 13-year-old girl is still missing. About 15 members of five families had gone for picnicking at Deurdah ghat along Gopad River, some 60 km from the district headquarters.

Singrauli SDO(P) Rahul Shaiyam said the incident occurred near Gopad River under Langhadol police station limits. Three doctors and two officials from Northern Coalfields Limited had gone in a picnic. Some of the family members were cooking while other members were bathing in river.

In the meantime, retired NCL doctor Praveen Munda's daughter Prerna Munda entered deep water and started drowning. Her father and two doctors Harish Singh and DJ Bora tried to save her.

All of them started drowning. The people in the vicinity managed to save Bora and Munda. “Dr Harish Singh drowned and his body was fished out. Search is underway for the girl, who is still missing. SDRF team has been deployed to trace her,” SDO(P) Rahul Shaiyam said.

Baby Of Minor Victim Of Gang Rape Dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor victim of gang rape gave birth to a baby in JP hospital. The six-day old baby girl died due to medical complications, Piplani police said here on Sunday. Police informed that the 16-year old girl was gang raped by two accused. After the horrific incident, the victim became pregnant.

The family applied for pregnancy termination, but legal and medical complications led to cancel abortion. Later she was admitted to JP hospital and on November 23, the victim gave birth to a baby girl. After six days, the baby died because of medical complications, police said. Whereas the police have registered a case and have begun investigation.