MP Updates: LPG Cylinder Blast Turns Five Shops Into Ashes In Satna; State Government Is Ready To Wipe Out Maoists, Says DGP

LPG Cylinder Blast Turns Five Shops Into Ashes In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Five shops turned into ashes after several LPG cylinders exploded in an illegal gas refilling outlet in Satna city late Sunday night, the police said. This was the second incident of cylinder blast in the st ate in past 24 hours after the one that occurred in Chhatarpur where 38 people sustained injuries.

After an LPG cylinder exploded, several cylinders blasted one after another. On getting information fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the flames after toiling for two hours. A man identified as Pappu was running the illegal gas refilling shop. The fire broke out after an LPG cylinder leaked.

Besides illegally selling LPG cylinders, Pappu also repairs tyre punctures. The police also rushed to the place. Because cylinders were exploding, nobody dared go near the site where the fire broke out. When all the cylinders exploded, the fire engines doused the flames. Other than Pappu’s shop where the fire broke out, five shops turned into ashes. No loss of life was, however, reported in the incident.

State Government Is Ready To Wipe Out Maoists, Says DGP

State Government Is Ready To Wipe Out Maoists, Says DGP

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena has said the MP government is ready to wipe out Maoists. Saxena , who was in Balaghat on Monday, held a meeting with the police officers at the control room. In an encounter with the Maoists, a jawan, Shivkumar, of the Hawk Force sustained severe head injuries. He is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Godia.

After the meeting, Saxena went to the hospital to enquire after the health of the injured jawan. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke to the doctors of the hospital over the phone and directed them to provide all medical help to the injured jawan. In an interaction with journalists, Saxena said the campaigns against Maoists launched during the past 30 years could not achieve much success as such drives did in the past five years.

The morale of the police is very high, he said, adding that in the past five years, area committee-rank Maoists carrying rewards on their heads were shot dead. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has clearly said that Maoists will be wiped out, Saxena said, adding that the Madhya Pradesh government is working accordingly. The police will soon be successful in making the state free from Maoists, he said.