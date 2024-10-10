MP Updates: Lokayukta Police Trap Sarpanch For Taking ₹ 20,000 Bribe; Mauganj MLA Pradeep Patel Falls On ASP's Feet

MP Updates: Lokayukta Police Trap Sarpanch For Taking ₹ 20,000 Bribe; Mauganj MLA Falls On ASP's Feet | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Lokayukta police on Wednesday arrested a sarpanch for taking bribe of Rs 20,000 for issuing a no objection certificate for construction work, police said. Lokayukta SP DK Rathore said complainant Suresh Thakur had constructed an overhead tank in Kolua village in Bilkharia, Bhopal district.

The contractor had completed the work and the bill of Rs 10 lakh was pending. The contractor approached sarpanch Suresh Parmar to issue NOC. The sarpanch demanded bribe of Rs 1 lakh to issue NOC.

The matter was reported to Lokayukta and after the verification of complaint, the trap team led by inspector Neelam Patwa, Mayuri Gour and others was formed. According to deal, sarpanch agreed to take the amount in three instalments and agreed to take first instalment of Rs 20,000. On Wednesday, as soon as the money was handed to sarpanch, the trap team caught him red- handed.

Mauganj MLA falls on ASP's feet: Please get me killed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA from Mauganj, Pradeep Patel did Sashtang Dandavat before additional superintendent of police to bring to his notice the alleged thriving business of illicit drugs in the district. Lying down before the ASP, the MLA pleaded the cop to get him killed as the goons are claiming that two senior cops of the region have asked them to bump him off.

Mauganj MLA falls on ASP's feet: Please get me killed | FP Photo

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. He had also written a letter to IG, Rewa Zone to attract attention towards the growing drug trade in the Mauganj district. He claimed that in every village, cough syrup, illicit liquor, drug injections and pills are being sold out.

There is no effective action from the side of police against drug traders, he alleged. Under the influence of drugs, people are committing crimes like murder, eve teasing, theft and such incidents are on rise, he added, demanding stern action against drug traffickers.