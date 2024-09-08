MP Updates: Chetan Hemant Sapkal Wins Bronze In 25-Metre Standard Pistol Individual Event; Eye Bank At BMHRC Soon

Chetan Hemant Sapkal Wins Bronze In 25-Metre Standard Pistol Individual Event | Representataive Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chetan Hemant Sapkal, an athlete from the Madhya Pradesh Academy, won a bronze medal in the 25-metre standard pistol individual event. The second World Deaf Shooting Championship 2024 is being held in Hanover, Germany, from August 29 to September 8.

Chetan secured a total of three medals in the competition—one silver and two bronze. He is the first athlete from the state to win three medals at the World Deaf Shooting Championship.

Chetan joined the academy earlier this year through the talent selection programme. In the competition, Chetan earned a silver medal in the men’s 10-metre air pistol team event, a bronze in the 25-metre rapid fire men’s pistol individual event, and another bronze in 25-metre standard pistol individual event.

Eye bank at BMHRC soon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eye bank will be set up at Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) shortly. Dr Anjali Sharma, HoD ophthalmologist, said, “90 per cent work has been completed and very soon, we will start eye bank in BMHRC.” Director, BMHRC, Dr Manisha Shrivastava, said, “We are motivating people for organ donation. Ophthalmology department is working in this direction.”