MP Updates: After Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Government Revises DR For Pensioners & Family Pensioners; CM Mohan Yadav Gets Into Arjun Tank, Takes Aims With 7.72 SIG SAUER Rifle

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following in Chhattisgarh government’s footstep, state government on Wednesday hiked Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners and family pensioners.

The Dearness relief under sixth pay commission is 9% and 4% for seventh pay scale. After the hike, the revised DR is now 239% for sixth pay scale and 50% for seventh pay scale.

The Chhattisgarh government had sanctioned 50% DR in 7th pay commission and 239 % in 6th Pay Commission to pensioners and family pensioners from October 1 and had sought the consent of MP government for the same through a letter on October 17.

The said order will be applicable with respect to state government employees who had drawn lump sum amount on absorption in PSU/ Autonomous body/board/corporation etc.

CM Mohan Yadav Gets Into Arjun Tank, Takes Aims With 7.72 SIG SAUER Rifle

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Arjun Tank and 7.62 SIG SAUER Rifle, that strike terror in hearts of the enemy, are part of two-day military exhibition of four-day function of MP Foundation Day.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the exhibition at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Yadav couldn’t stop from himself from jumping into Arjun tank and even took detailed information about it. Later, he also tried to take an aim with 7.62 SIG SAUER rifle.

FP Photo

The two-day military exhibition will remain open for public till Thursday. Impressive line-up of advanced tanks and artillery were a major hit with public. Key displays included T-90 tank, a third-generation Russian main battle tank designed for modern warfare, and the BMP-2, a Russian amphibious infantry fighting vehicle.

The BMP-2 is notable for its adaptability, capable of serving as an offensive combat machine, armoured ambulance, or even an amphibious dozer in challenging terrains.

Visitors were also intrigued by the 130mm artillery gun, a formidable weapon in the military’s arsenal, and the iconic anti-tank gun, made famous in the movie Border. Anti-tank guns, developed to destroy armored vehicles from defensive positions, were a highlight of the exhibition.

Third-generation main battle tank Arjun has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).