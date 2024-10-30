 MP Updates: After Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Government Revises DR For Pensioners & Family Pensioners; CM Mohan Yadav Gets Into Arjun Tank, Takes Aims With 7.72 SIG SAUER Rifle
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Updates: After Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Government Revises DR For Pensioners & Family Pensioners; CM Mohan Yadav Gets Into Arjun Tank, Takes Aims With 7.72 SIG SAUER Rifle

MP Updates: After Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Government Revises DR For Pensioners & Family Pensioners; CM Mohan Yadav Gets Into Arjun Tank, Takes Aims With 7.72 SIG SAUER Rifle

The Dearness relief under sixth pay commission is 9% and 4% for seventh pay scale. After the hike, the revised DR is now 239% for sixth pay scale and 50% for seventh pay scale.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following in Chhattisgarh government’s footstep, state government on Wednesday hiked Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners and family pensioners.

The Dearness relief under sixth pay commission is 9% and 4% for seventh pay scale. After the hike, the revised DR is now 239% for sixth pay scale and 50% for seventh pay scale.

The Chhattisgarh government had sanctioned 50% DR in 7th pay commission and 239 % in 6th Pay Commission to pensioners and family pensioners from October 1 and had sought the consent of MP government for the same through a letter on October 17.

The said order will be applicable with respect to state government employees who had drawn lump sum amount on absorption in PSU/ Autonomous body/board/corporation etc.    

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Bandra Residents Launch Movement To Save And Revive Green Spaces In Queen Of Suburbs
Mumbai: Bandra Residents Launch Movement To Save And Revive Green Spaces In Queen Of Suburbs
Bureau Of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Grants Exemption To Sabarimala Pilgrims, Allowing Them To Carry Coconuts On Flights For Temple Rituals During Mandala Season
Bureau Of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Grants Exemption To Sabarimala Pilgrims, Allowing Them To Carry Coconuts On Flights For Temple Rituals During Mandala Season
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: WB Junior Doctors Front Holds Protest March At CBI Office
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: WB Junior Doctors Front Holds Protest March At CBI Office
Mumbai: Mankhurd Family Duped Of ₹40.75 Lakh With Fake 'BMC Job' Promises By Alleged History-Sheeter
Mumbai: Mankhurd Family Duped Of ₹40.75 Lakh With Fake 'BMC Job' Promises By Alleged History-Sheeter
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Visit UK, Germany from November 24 To November 30; Ahead Of Global...
article-image

CM Mohan Yadav Gets Into Arjun Tank, Takes Aims With 7.72 SIG SAUER Rifle

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Arjun Tank and 7.62 SIG SAUER Rifle, that strike terror in hearts of the enemy, are part of two-day military exhibition of four-day function of MP Foundation Day.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the exhibition at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Yadav couldn’t stop from himself from jumping into Arjun tank and even took detailed information about it. Later, he also tried to take an aim with 7.62 SIG SAUER rifle.

FP Photo

The two-day military exhibition will remain open for public till Thursday. Impressive line-up of advanced tanks and artillery were a major hit with public. Key displays included T-90 tank, a third-generation Russian main battle tank designed for modern warfare, and the BMP-2, a Russian amphibious infantry fighting vehicle.

The BMP-2 is notable for its adaptability, capable of serving as an offensive combat machine, armoured ambulance, or even an amphibious dozer in challenging terrains.

Visitors were also intrigued by the 130mm artillery gun, a formidable weapon in the military’s arsenal, and the iconic anti-tank gun, made famous in the movie Border. Anti-tank guns, developed to destroy armored vehicles from defensive positions, were a highlight of the exhibition.
Third-generation main battle tank Arjun has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Updates: After Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Government Revises DR For Pensioners & Family...

MP Updates: After Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Government Revises DR For Pensioners & Family...

MP: Elephant Death Toll At Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Rises To Eight, Probe On

MP: Elephant Death Toll At Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Rises To Eight, Probe On

Dhiren Shastri Lashes Out At Those Raising Objection Over Firecracker Use In Chhatarpur

Dhiren Shastri Lashes Out At Those Raising Objection Over Firecracker Use In Chhatarpur

AIIMS-Bhopal's Burns & Plastic Surgery Dept Issues Firecracker Safety Guidelines For A Joyful Diwali

AIIMS-Bhopal's Burns & Plastic Surgery Dept Issues Firecracker Safety Guidelines For A Joyful Diwali

Bhopal Shocker: Pet Lover Brutally Assaulted After She Asks Neighbours To Stop Beating Street Dogs,...

Bhopal Shocker: Pet Lover Brutally Assaulted After She Asks Neighbours To Stop Beating Street Dogs,...