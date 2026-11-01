MP Universities To Introduce MA And PhD Courses In Hindu Studies, CM Mohan Yadav To Announce Plan At World Hindu Congress 2026 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hindu Studies is set to enter Madhya Pradesh’s university classrooms, with students soon having the option to pursue higher studies on Hindu culture, traditions and practices. The Higher Education Department has begun preparations to introduce the subject, which is currently being taught in nearly 10 states across the country.

This initiative will be announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Mumbai during the World Hindu Congress (WHC 2026), which is scheduled to be held in December 2026.

The proposed courses will be offered at the MA and PhD levels. Of the state’s 17 universities, institutions that meet the requirements will be selected to introduce the programmes.

Officials said that the department has yet to finalise the universities where the courses will be introduced. The proposal is currently at the preparatory stage.

The state will participate in WHC 2026, and officials are planning to prepare an outline for introducing Hindu Studies in the state before the conference.

Manoj Singh, OSD in the Higher Education Department, said the proposed subject would be related to Hindu culture, traditions and practices. An expert committee will be constituted to prepare the syllabus.

“The expert committee will prepare the syllabus. The budget will be sanctioned and all other arrangements will be made by the academic department. So far, we have only held a meeting. The final decision on implementation, budget and other aspects is still pending”, Singh said.