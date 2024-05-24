MP: Unidentified Assailants Slit Man's Throat In Chhatarpur, Accused At Large | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man aged 25, residing in the Mawai village of Chhatarpur, was allegedly hacked to death by unidentified assailants on Thursday, the police said. The kin of the man who was killed have demanded that the accused be nabbed within due time to bring the man killed to justice.

As per Bamnora police of Chhatarpur, the man who was murdered has been identified as Surendra Sen (25). He had headed out of his house on Thursday noon at around 12 pm. He did not return for a long time, following which his family members grew anxious and informed the police. Later on Thursday evening, Sen’s kin learnt that his body was lying in the Tala colony of the village.

The police were informed, who rushed to the spot and began probing the incident. They told the media that prima facie, the incident appears to be that of a murder, and Sen’s throat was slit by the unidentified accused. Sen’s kin have demanded to the police to arrest the accused with immediate effect.

Illegal House Of Juvenile Killer’s Father Bulldozed; The Boy Shot Dead A 13-Year-Old Girl Over Love Affair

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): An illegal house constructed by the father of the juvenile who bumped off a 13-year-old girl was bulldozed on Friday. The officials of the revenue department and the police administration were present when the house had been flattened. The juvenile abducted 13-year-old Arati Markam on May 16 and murdered her.

The body of the girl was found in a forest. After the incident, there was resentment among villagers who demanded bulldozing of the house of the murderer’s father. The tribal people in the area demanded stern action against the culprit and bulldozing of the illegal construction.

Afterwards, collector Girish Mishra and superintendent of police Sameer Saurabh directed the cops of Birsa police station to register cases against the juvenile and demolish the illegal construction of his father. Sources said that the juvenile and the girl had an affair, but the boy came to know that she started liking some other boy. He got so angry that he called the girl from her house and shot her dead. During the postmortem a bullet was found in her head.