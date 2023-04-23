MP: Unable to study due to poor financial condition, B.Sc student dies by bursting firecracker in mouth in Sheopur

Brajesh alias Golu | File

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old youth died by suicide after bursting a fire cracker (sutli bomb) in his mouth in Sheopur district on Sunday afternoon. The youth wanted to go study in the city but was unable to take admission in any reputed college due to the family’s poor financial condition. This is what led him to take the extreme step.

Brajesh alias Golu was B.Sc final year student and was staying aloof for the past few days. The family members heard the noise of a fire cracker bursting from the toilet. When they broke open the toilet’s door, they found Brajesh’s bloodstained body, with the mouth, nose and throat area badly damaged due to the fire cracker’s impact. A matchbox was also recovered from the spot.

Brajesh was immediately taken to the district hospital where he was declared dead.

A bright student with big dreams

District Hospital civil surgeon Dr. Dilip Singh Sikarwar said, “The youth died due to the explosion of a twine bomb in his mouth. During the post-mortem, the twine of the bomb was also found inside his jaw. The jaw, nose and the bones around it, down to the throat have been damaged. This has resulted in his death.”

According to neighbours, Brajesh was a bright student and aspired to study at a reputed college in the city. He was not speaking to anybody for the past few days.

