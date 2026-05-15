MP UAD Enforces New “Solid Waste Rules” Ahead Of Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Urban Administration Department (UAD) Commissioner Sanket Bhondve on Thursday directed all Urban Local Bodies in Madhya Pradesh to strictly implement the new Solid Waste Management Rules 2026 ahead of Swachh Survekshan 2025-26.

The rules make waste segregation mandatory at every household, requiring citizens to separate wet, dry, and domestic hazardous waste.

Authorities said the focus is now on scientific waste processing and recycling under the “Waste to Wealth” model. Strict penalties will be imposed for littering, burning plastic, and polluting public places, while Bulk Waste Generators must process waste within their own premises.

The state’s 406 urban bodies, including 28 first-time participants, are preparing extensively for the cleanliness survey.

To strengthen implementation, 51 regional and three state-level workshops have been conducted, along with special training for 874 women sanitation workers on health, hygiene, and workplace safety.