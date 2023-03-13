MP: Two, travelling in sleeper coach on general class ticket, assault TC in Howrah-Mumbai Express; WATCH video

Ticket collector Vinay Kumar Rajak |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A TC was assaulted in a moving train in Howrah to Mumbai Express on Monday, after he objected to a group of five people for travelling in a sleeper coach on general class ticket.

The incident took place in Howrah Mumbai Mail train running from Howrah to Mumbai. Ticket collector Vinay Kumar Rajak was checking the tickets of the passengers in the sleeper coach of the train, when the train cut off.

When the train reached MP's Katni station, TC Vinay Rajak was checking the tickets in coach number S5, where he found two people Lalji Patel and Sumit Patel travelling in the sleeper coach of the train on a general ticket. When TC Rajak asked the passengers to pay the fine, the passengers got angry and started arguing and allegedly punched him.

The passengers intervened and saved TC Vinay. As soon as the train reached Jabalpur, TC Vinay Rajak complained about the assault incident to GRP, before that the accused ran away.