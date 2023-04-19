 MP: Two months on, still awaiting fulfillment of demands, nearly 10k doctors, nurses announce indefinite strike from May 3
From April 18 to May 2, doctors will celebrate Remembrance Day.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): More than 10,000 doctors of 13 medical colleges, along with the nursing staff are gearing up for an indefinite strike from May 3, citing unfulfilled demands by the state government despite CM's assurance.

Notably, on February 17, 2023, on the assurance of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the movement was suspended by the doctors and the high-level committeee was constituted on the same day to submit its report to the Chief Minister within a month.

However, it's over two months and doctors still await their demands to be fulfilled.

Pained by the government's inaction, the doctors are writing their problems and demands on the patient prescriptions, along with the medicines.

Some of their demands include curbing administrative interference, restoration of old pension and 7th Pay Commission. From April 18 to May 2, doctors will celebrate Remembrance Day. The doctors have written on the medicine prescription, reminding the state chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan of their promise. If the government does not fulfill the promise, there will be a strike, they warned.

