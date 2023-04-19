MP Weather Update: Heavy rainfall surprises Bhopal late night; more showers on cards

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall surprised Bhopal at 3 am on Wednesday with thunder and lightning for around half an hour. The drizzle, accompanied with strong winds till 7 am.

Rain and storm lashed Chhindwara too, late night on Tuesday. Drizzle occurred in Sehore and Shajapur as well. Bhopal received 1.2 mm of rain in 24 hours, while adjoining Raisen district recorded 1.4 mm of rain.

Light rain may also occur in the districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions. Light rain with gusty winds with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph can also occur. The weather is likely to remain the same for the next 3 days. Light drizzle will continue on April 20 and 21.

Meteorologist Narendra Meshram said that on Wednesday there may be rain and thunder in other cities including Bhopal, Dhar, Raisen, Vidisha, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Dewas, Agar-Malwa. At the same time, the storm will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. The weather will change in Bhopal in the afternoon. Here the day temperature can remain up to 40 degrees. He said that there is a cyclonic circle over Rajasthan. Its effect is also being seen in Madhya Pradesh. Its effect will remain for two-three days. After this, Western Disturbance will also be active.

When - where will it rain, storm and clouds

April 19: Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Guna, Ashoknagar, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Sagar and Chhatarpur.

April 20: Bhopal, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla and Balaghat.

April 21: Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Anuppur, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni and Mandla.