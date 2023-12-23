MP: Two Members Of A Family Killed Over Old Rivalry In Bina

Bina (Madhya Pradesh): Two killed after being fired by more than a dozen miscreants in Shekhpur village in Bina while having a bonfire with the family.

According to the information, a woman and her brother-in-law died due to bullet injuries. Three people including two real brothers are seriously injured. It is being said that more than 12 attackers came on Friday night and opened fire on the family.

Naresh Yadav, a resident of the village, said, on Friday night, the family of Malkhan Singh Yadav was having the bonfire outside the house. Meanwhile, about 12 people of the village including Komal Singh, Nitin Yadav, Nirbhay Yadav, Jaswant Yadav, Bharat Yadav, Arvind Yadav came with weapons and started firing. Some also had axes and sticks.

Dashrath, son of the deceased woman, said that there was abuse between the two families during the elections a month ago. After this, reconciliation also took place. To take revenge, the other party attacked our family. The police came about two hours after the incident. There was not even an ambulance.

He said if her mother and uncle had been taken to the hospital on time, their lives might have been saved.

Late at night, police from other police stations including Agasaud police reached the spot. The FSL team and dog squad were called from Sagar. All the accused are absconding, search is on for them.

Bina SDOP Prashant Suman said that there was a dispute between two parties of the same community. Firing was done due to old rivalry. The accused will be arrested soon.

Saraswati Bai (45) wife of Malkhan Singh Yadav, Rupendra (28) son of Munna Singh Yadav died due to bullet injuries. Rupendra was also attacked with an axe. Malkhan Singh Yadav (48) and Harisingh Yadav (40) are seriously injured. Naresh Yadav was hit by four pellets. All the injured were admitted to Bina Civil Hospital. Malkhan Singh Yadav and Harisingh Yadav were referred to Sagar District Hospital.