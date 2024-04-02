MP: Two LWE Activists Killed In Encounter In Balaghat

Bhopal/Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Two hardcore left-wing extremists carrying cash rewards of Rs 43 lakh have been killed in an encounter with police in Balaghat district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The gunfight started between 9 pm and 10 pm on Monday in the Kerajhari forest area, under Lanji police station area, the official said.

IG intelligence Dr Anurag told media that in the encounter two LWE Sajanti alias Kranti and Raghu alias Sher Singh were gunned down by the police and the Hawk forces.

For the first time, the police have recovered ‘barrel grenade launcher’ shell, which is a country- made launcher. Earlier, a similar device had been found in Bastar area.

The IG said that the police have recovered an AK-47 rifle, a 12-bore gun and some items of daily use from the spot.

He said that they received an intelligence input that around 20-25 LWE activists were hiding in the forest. Two teams were formed, one was led by the Hawk force commandant and another was led by the SP Balaghat. In both the teams 26 security personnel were present.

When the police neared their den, the Naxals opened fire on the police party. As the police were alert about the ambush, they also retaliated with gunfire. After the gun battle, the police launched a search operation of the area.

Later, police recovered the bodies of two LWE activists, identified as Sajanti alias Kranti and Raghu alias Sher Singh, he said. He also added that many other activists would have got injuries and had fled from the area.

He added that after the December 14 incident in which a LWE activist was gunned down, the recent action is the second big activity of the activists.

The deceased Sajanti alias Kranti, was member of Kanha-Bhoramdev division Vistaar platoon-02. She had a reward of Rs 29 lakh on her head.

The other Naxal Raghu alias Sher Singh was member of the Malajkhand Area committee. The government had announced reward of Rs 14 lakh on his head.

Both were involved in different Naxal activities in state MP, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.