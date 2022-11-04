MP: Two cops killed, three injured in road accident at Damoh

Representative Image

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Two policemen were killed and three others injured when their jeep fell into a nullah after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Hata-Damoh road late on Thursday night, an official said.

The victims were on their way to Hata town, when an unidentified vehicle hit the jeep, which fell into a nullah on the roadside, he said.

All five occupants of the jeep, including three policemen, suffered injuries and were rushed to the civil hospital in Hata for preliminary treatment. They were later shifted to Damoh district hospital, Hata police station in-charge H R Pandey said.

Constables Rajiv Shukla (35) and Naresh Ahirwal (34) were referred to Jabalpur when their condition turned critical and they succumbed to their injuries during treatment, the official said.

Further investigations are underway, he added.

