MP: HC tells Damoh collector to remove encroachments on govt land

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur has issued order to Damoh district collector to initiate action against illegal construction going on land reserved by revenue department in Hirdepur village. The order was issued by Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra, said advocate Dinesh Upadhyay on Monday.

The land was reserved for setting up a park. Talking to the media, Upadhyay, counsel for petitioner said that Damoh collector had allotted 0.80 hectares of land to panchayat and rural development department for construction of the park 1.6 years ago. As the park was not set up, Hirdepur gram panchayat allotted land to Kurmi social service institute for maintenance of the park land. However, officials in-charge of the social service institute constructed shops on the land.

A petition in this regard was filed by Damoh resident Anurag Hazari who contended that the ongoing construction was illegal as no orders were issued by any department concerned in this regard. Pleading on Hazari’s behalf, advocate Dinesh Upadhyay produced evidences in the court. Taking cognisance, the court directed Damoh collector to remove encroachments.