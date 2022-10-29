MP: Damoh killings, Three more arrested

FP NEW SERVICE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Damoh police have arrested three accused involved in Damoh massacre case and have sent them to jail. Accused Kodu Patel, Shubmum Patel and Vandana Patel have been arrested. The police have razed the house of accused, said the police on Saturday.

On November 25, the family of Jagdish Patel and other 6-7 people of his family reached the house of Ghamandi Ahirwar and opened fire on them in Devran village. Ghamandi Ahirwar (60) his wife Rajpyari (58) and their son Manak Ahirwar died on the spot. Two of the members have been admitted in the hospital.

The Patel family alleged that the victim Manak would often stare at Vandana Patel. To give lesson to the dalit family, they killed the three in broad day light. Superintendent of Police DR Teniwar said police arrested the three accused who were on the run till Friday evening.

The police have registered the case under Sections 294,307,302,147,148,149, of IPC and 25/27 of Arms Act, and 3(2)V of SC/ST Atrocity Act against seven accused of the case.

The police had arrested main accused Jagdish Patel, Ghanshyam, Manish and Sourabh within the 24 hours of the incident. The ex gratia amount of Rs 8.25 lakh has been given to the family and the amount of Rs 50,000 each was given to two victims who were injured in the gun firing.