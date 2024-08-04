MP: Two Arrested For Trying To Throw Dogs Into River; Brave Bikers Rescue The Felines

Representative Picture

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were going to throw a few dogs with their mouths and legs tied to a rope from a bridge into a river. Just as youths Nandu Vanshakar and Pradeep Vanshakar were about to throw the canines into the river, two bikers crossing the bridge saw it and stopped them from doing so.

The bikers not only saved the dogs but also informed the police about the incident. The police registered a complaint against Pradeep and Nandu who were throwing the dogs into the river. The dogs were put in six sacs kept in an e-rickshaw.

As soon as the bikers Parimal Tripathi and Brajesh Yadav heard the cries of the dogs, they stopped and checked the e-rickshaw. When Tripathi and Yadav enquired of the sounds emanating from the sacs, the e-rickshaw driver said that he was called for carrying the passengers.

But Tripathi and Yadav then told Nandu and Pradeep to bring out the sacs from the e-rickshaw. There were six bags in which dogs with their legs and mouths being tied to ropes were kept.

When Tripathi and Yadav enquired about the reasons for such an act of cruelty, Nandu Pradeep could not give any reply. CSP Mahendra Singh and city Kotwali TI Shankhdhar Dwivedi said an FIR had been registered against Nandu Vanshkar and Pradeep Vanshkar, residents of Bajraha Tola.