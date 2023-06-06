MP Tribal Museum Foundation Day: Tribal artistes invite residents to join celebrations

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal artistes presented dances at different places in the city to invite people to join 10th Foundation Day Celebration of MP Tribal Museum on Monday under Aamantran Utsav.

Gudumbaja, Baiga, Bhagoria, Karma and Saila dance were presented at Khanugaon Square, Lalghati Square, Bairagarh, Vilinikaran Shaheed Smriti Dwar and Lake View.

The 10th anniversary celebrations will begin with Laxman Charit Leela, based on Gond Ramayani at museum on Tuesday. Directed by Ramchandra Singh from Bhopal, it will be presented by 40 tribal artistes of the state.

Tribal artistes from 12 states will perform at the event. Craft fair, food fest and a camp on Gond painting will be organised.