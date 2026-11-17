MP Transporters Raise Alarm Over Speed Governors Missing From VAHAN Portal, Truck Fitness Renewals Blocked Nationwide | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The truck owners are facing problems across the country regarding the renewal of fitness certificates, as the speed governors are not mapped on the VAHAN portal, and, following the absence of mapping, their applications are either stopped or blocked.

Indore Truck Operators and Transport Association, a member of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), has written a letter to the secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to issue fresh orders.

According to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every transport vehicle manufactured on or after October 1, 2015, should be equipped with a speed limiting device (SLD).

It should be fitted by the vehicle manufacturer, either at the manufacturing stage or at the dealership stage.

It is claimed that the dealer or the manufacturer is not uploading it on the VAHAN portal.

And when it comes to fitness renewal, although the SLD is present in the vehicle, it is not in the database, which leads to blockage of the application.

The Congress demands that the manufacturer and the dealer should be responsible for uploading the SLD information on the portal.

And at the time of the fitness inspection, the fitness officer should be made responsible for uploading the details on the portal. The officer should upload the details.

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