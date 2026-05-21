MP Traders' Welfare Board Set Up Under CM Mohan Yadav's Chairmanship

State Traders' Welfare Board Set Up Under CM's Chairmanship | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Traders' Welfare Board has been set up under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The minister for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME), Chatanya Kashyap, will be a member of the board.

Yadav and Kashyap will nominate ten members to the board. The other members of the committee will be its authorised members from industries; MSME; the officers of commercial taxes department; finance; agriculture; health; public works; mining; energy; renewable energy; animal husbandry; fishermen's welfare; science and technology; aviation; cottage and village industries; technical education; tourism; the CEO of Rajya Niti Ayog; the regional head of RBI; the regional officer of NHAI; the senior manager of the Bharatiya Container Corporation; the CGM of NABARD; the branch manager of Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC); the regional head of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA); the commissioner of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI); and the CEO of State Rural Livelihood Mission.

The chief executive officer of the Institute of Good Governance and the director of the Academy of Administration will be the ex officio members of the board.

State heads of the CII, FICCI, Fish Oil Emulsifier, Dikko, Laghu Udyog Bharti and other state-level organisations will be its ex officio members. The managing director of MPSEDC will be the member secretary of the committee. A meeting of the board will be held once in every three months.