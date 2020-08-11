MP Tourism dept’s hotels & restaurants now open for public- Check out full details

Hotels and restaurants of State Tourism Development Corporation are now open for public.

Corporation’s Managing Director S. Vishwanathan said that all hotels and restaurants in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Khajuraho and Pachmarhi regions are being re-opened on tourists’ demand. In first phase of Unlock-1, 35 hotels and restaurants of Corporation became functional

The Corporation has reopened Palash Residency, Wind and Waves and Picnic at Kerwa. Wind and Waves and Picnic @ Kerwa are favorite destinations of tourists during rainy season. At the same time, all hotels and restaurants of the Corporation, including Hotel Kalchuri Residency in Jabalpur, Tansen Residency in Gwalior, have been re-opened for tourists and food lovers.