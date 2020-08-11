MP Tourism dept’s hotels & restaurants now open for public- Check out full details

Hotels and restaurants of State Tourism Development Corporation are now open for public.
Corporation’s Managing Director S. Vishwanathan said that all hotels and restaurants in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Khajuraho and Pachmarhi regions are being re-opened on tourists’ demand. In first phase of Unlock-1, 35 hotels and restaurants of Corporation became functional
The Corporation has reopened Palash Residency, Wind and Waves and Picnic at Kerwa. Wind and Waves and Picnic @ Kerwa are favorite destinations of tourists during rainy season. At the same time, all hotels and restaurants of the Corporation, including Hotel Kalchuri Residency in Jabalpur, Tansen Residency in Gwalior, have been re-opened for tourists and food lovers.
Vishwanathan said that all hotels and restaurants are being operated in strict adherence to guidelines of Union Ministry of Tourism and State Health Department. Standard operating procedures have been issued to hotels and restaurants. The Tourism Development Corporation had stopped operations of these hotels and restaurants due to Covid-19.
It may be noted that the Food Home Delivery Service and Take Away Service launched through the MPT Fusion App run by the Tourism Development Corporation since May-June for food lovers remain unchanged. The Corporation is offering safe home delivery service and take away facility of favourite dishes to food lovers from Rooftop Restaurant situated at Minto Hall in Bhopal, Tansen Residency of Gwalior and Kalchuri Residency of Jabalpur.