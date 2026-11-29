MP Tourism Board Revises Homestay Policy, Allows Up To 8 Rooms Per Unit & Simplifies Online Registration Renewal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) has introduced amendments to the rules governing the establishment, registration and regulation of homestays. Following this revision, made in line with central government guidelines, a maximum of eight rooms in a 12-room residential building can now be registered as a homestay.

Previously, this limit was restricted to just six rooms in a 10-room building. The same revised system has also been implemented across the farm stay, village stay and bed and breakfast (B&B) categories.

According to board officials, registration renewal rules have also been simplified to provide relief to operators and make the entire process transparent and effortless.

Operators will no longer have to make rounds of government offices for renewals; certificates will be issued immediately upon applying online.

Additionally, the old mandatory requirement of re-inspection at the time of renewal has been completely abolished.

According to latest tourism department figures, a total of 878 homestays are currently operational in Madhya Pradesh including 438 in rural areas and 440 in urban areas.

Additionally, under Dharti Aaba Project, construction work is underway for 86 new homestays across 14 villages in Mandla, Dindori and Anuppur district.

The primary goal of MPTB is to make the local economy self-reliant while preserving the cultural heritage of Bundelkhand, Baghelkhand, Nimar, Malwa, Mahakaushal and Chambal. To achieve this, villagers are being given training in hospitality, cleanliness and skill development.

Unregistered Airbnb operators advised to register

Following Supreme Court guidelines banning commercial activities in urban residential areas, a crisis has loomed over unregistered Airbnb units operating in the state. This directive affects a large number of units that are not yet registered under any government scheme.

Homestay Owners Welfare Society Madhya Pradesh president Sharad Dixit has advised all unregistered operators to register promptly under the MP Tourism Board's homestay and B&B scheme.

He said that upon registration, the unit falls under the non-commercial category, which not only grants operators legal protection but also includes them in the non-commercial bracket.

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