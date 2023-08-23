MP: 'Today Is Day Of India's Pride,' Says CM Chouhan On Chandrayaan-3 | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the Moon today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that it is the day of India's Pride.

Speaking to ANI, CM Chouhan on Wednesday said, "The whole country is proud. My heart is filled with joy and happiness. I want to thank all the scientists from the bottom of my heart because of whose intelligence and hard work this moment has come." "I salute the determination of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whose leadership India is achieving these extraordinary achievements. Today is the day of India's pride, a day of joy and happiness. It is continuously being proved that India is now at the forefront," the CM added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Special Bhasma Aarti in Ujjain

Meanwhile, special worship and prayers have been performed for the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 across the state. A special 'Bhasma Aarti' was performed at Mahakaleshwar temple situated in Ujjain district on Wednesday early morning.

A special worship and 'Rudrabhishek' were performed by Vedic Brahmins at Maa Vaishno Dham Adarsh Nava Durga Temple in the state capital Bhopal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Similarly, a large number of devotees arrived at Bageshwar Dham situated in Chhatarpur district to offer special prayers for the same. 'Havan Pujan' was also performed at Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Indore district.

Lading at 18:04 hrs IST

According to ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the Moon on Wednesday at around 18:04 hrs IST.

The live telecast of the landing operations will begin at 5:20 PM IST on Wednesday. Live action of the landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 5:27 PM IST on Aug 23, 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)