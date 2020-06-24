MP to launch ‘Kill Corona Campaign’ from July 1: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The state government is going to launch ‘Kill Corona Campaign’ from July 1, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
In a video conference in Mantralaya on Wednesday, Chouhan said the campaign to be launched from Bhopal would cover every family. A survey team will visit every house and check the health of citizens with the help of thermometer and pulse oximeter.
Nearly 14,000 women and men will be given the responsibility to make the campaign successful, he said.
The government and society will work together to raise awareness about the virus that it may be eradicated, the Chief Minister said.
A team consisting of volunteers called Covid Mitras is being formed to implement the scheme, he said.
Chouhan directed the collectors to brace up for the campaign that it may send out a message to other states.
He directed the inspectors general of police and commissioners of divisions that they should keep an eye on prevention of covid-19.
Chouhan said MP performed better than other states did in controlling the corona pandemic.
He urged the people to continue with all the measures to check the virus.
The growth rate of the disease in MP is less than that of other states, the Chief Minister said.
Rajasthan has 78% of recovery rate, the highest in all states in the country, he said, adding that MP’s recovery rate is the second highest 76.1%.
He urged people to cooperate with the government in implementing the campaign and by providing required information to the survey team comprising men, women, health workers, Asha and Aganwadi workers.
The citizens will get medical advice from the team about cough, malaria and diarrhoea, he said.
Each team will visit 100 houses daily, he said. He also congratulated the collector of Gwalior for controlling the pandemic.
Chouhan said arrangements should be made for getting corona testing reports without delay, because it will help the health officials to provide help to a patient.
