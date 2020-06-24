MP to launch ‘Kill Corona Campaign’ from July 1: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The state government is going to launch ‘Kill Corona Campaign’ from July 1, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In a video conference in Mantralaya on Wednesday, Chouhan said the campaign to be launched from Bhopal would cover every family. A survey team will visit every house and check the health of citizens with the help of thermometer and pulse oximeter.

Nearly 14,000 women and men will be given the responsibility to make the campaign successful, he said.

The government and society will work together to raise awareness about the virus that it may be eradicated, the Chief Minister said.