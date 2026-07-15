MP To Launch ₹100-Crore Urban Forestry Mission With Geo-Tagged Saplings | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration, Development and Housing Department (UADD) is preparing to launch a Rs 100-crore Urban Forestry Mission to create theme-based urban forests across the state over the next five years, with technology-driven monitoring aimed at improving the survival of planted saplings.

According to the UADD, the initiative, named 'Namo Harit-Nagar Yojana', will be implemented under the 'Amrit Harit Maha-Abhiyan'. Every sapling planted during the monsoon will be monitored through geo-tagging, QR codes and GIS mapping.

The drive is expected to begin by the end of this month. The state also plans to develop theme-based parks and increase greenery on barren hills, particularly in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain.

As part of the preparations, UADD commissioner Sanket Bhondwe and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Sanskriti Jain recently inspected barren hills between Chinar Park and Bhadbhada Gate near the Judicial Academy.

UADD officials said that native species suitable for local soil and climate will be planted, while rainwater harvesting and plantation along water bodies will also be promoted.

Urban forests to be developed on these themes

Panchvati

Nakshatra Van

Aushadhi Vatika

Oxygen Park

Butterfly Park

Yoga-Wellness Park

Fund distribution

The state will fund the project through a 50:50 model, requiring urban local bodies (ULBs) to mobilise matching funds through public participation, NGOs, self-help groups and CSR contributions.

Financial assistance of up to ?5 crore will be provided to each of the five major municipal corporations, while smaller ULBs will receive grants based on their category.

Poor survival rate

Environmental expert Dr Subhash C Pandey said that despite several plantation drives over the years, poor monitoring and maintenance have limited the average survival rate of saplings in many urban areas to 30-40%.

He cited Indore's Revati Range plantation, where more than 12 lakh saplings were planted in 2024 and reportedly achieved over 90% survival due to continuous monitoring and maintenance.

Major plantation campaigns in Bhopal

Year Campaign

Key outcome

2021

Van Mahotsav & Nagar Van

Plantation on public land; no official survival data.

2022

Miyawaki Urban Forest

Limited expansion due to land constraints.

2023

Meri LiFE Mission

Around 10 lakh targeted; only 2-3 lakh reportedly planted.

2024

Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam

City-wide plantation with multi-agency participation.

2025

Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0

Bhopal achieved only about 17% of its 12-lakh target.

2026

Urban Forestry Mission

Geo-tagging, QR codes and GIS monitoring introduced to improve survival.

Official statement

UADD commissioner Sanket Bhondwe said the highest possible survival rate would be achieved and that officials had been directed to develop scientific urban forests with walking tracks, nature trails and public amenities, rather than limiting the project to plantations alone.