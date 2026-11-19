MP To Host Telecom Manufacturing Zone Investor Meet On November 19, 25 Companies Eye ₹3,600 Crore Investment And Over 15,000 Jobs | Represenatative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will host the Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) Investor Meet to attract investment and strengthen its position as a major telecom and electronics manufacturing hub on Thursday.

As many as 25 companies will receive Letters of Intent. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia will attend the event.

They will discuss opportunities in telecom equipment manufacturing, technology investment and industrial infrastructure development in the state.

The CM will distribute Letters of Intent (LoIs) to 25 companies for investment in the Telecom Manufacturing Zone. These companies have proposed investments exceeding Rs 3,600 crore, with the potential to generate more than 15,000 employment opportunities.

The launch of the second phase of the Telecom Manufacturing Zone, spread over approximately 450 acres in Gwalior, is also proposed.

The project has received Rs 493 crore in financial assistance from the Government of India, with an additional provision of approximately Rs 300 crore for setting up testing and certification facilities.

Some of the leading companies of the country will receive Letters of Intent and they include VVDN Technologies, Dixon Technologies, Tejas Networks, Samruddhi Automations, Brandworks Technologies, Sirma SGS Technology, Optimus Electronics, Intellicom Communication and so on.

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