MP to host 2023 ISSF World Cup, says sports minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sports and Youth Welfare minister Yashodhra Raje Scindia announced on Thursday the state would host the ISSF (International Shooting Sport Federation) World Cup (Rifle/pistol) in March next year.

According to ISSF, the competition will be held from March 20 to March 31, 2023.

Scindia said, “Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy of Excellence meets international standards at all levels. The academy is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and has a shooting range of international standards.”

According to the minister, new technology is being used constantly and with the construction of high-quality infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh Academy, all kinds of facilities have been provided to the players.

Lauding the efforts of the sports minister, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, “Hosting the ISSF Shooting World Cup (Rifle and Pistol) is a matter of joy and pride for all of us in Madhya Pradesh. I am sure Madhya Pradesh will create a history by successfully organising this event under your leadership. Congratulations to all the people of the state.”

While talking about this upcoming event, Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar told Free Press, “The only thing stopping MP Shooting Academy from hosting such events was the lack of final range in the academy, but now the academy is incorporating that as well, and it’ll be ready before the world cup. “Bhopal is all prepped to host its first shooting World Cup. MP Shooting Academy is top-notch and we all are ready,” he said.

Sharing his excitement, former ISSF Shooting World Cup gold Medallist, Aishwary said, “As a player, I am happy that an international championship will be organised in our academy. Still, if I participate in the World Cup, I’ll be under double pressure as I’ll be a host and a player, though I’ll be a player first and then host."