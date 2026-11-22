MP To Have Five Cheetah Habitats As Project Cheetah Eyes Major Expansion; Two More Sanctuaries Identified, Leopard Threat Looms Over Kuno Cubs | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to have five locations under Project Cheetah, with two more wildlife sanctuaries identified for future expansion.

Currently, cheetahs are present at Kuno National Park in Sheopur, Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Mandsaur and Veerangana Durgawati Tiger Reserve in Sagar.

The two proposed locations are Dubri Wildlife Sanctuary in Sanjay Tiger Reserve and Bagdara Wildlife Sanctuary, near Uttar Pradesh.

Kuno National Park field director Uttam Kumar Sharma said the next phase would begin once cheetahs became established at Gandhi Sagar and Veerangana Durgawati, besides Kuno. The expansion would take several years.

Sources said 10 sites across seven landscapes in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh were surveyed between 2010 and 2012.

Guru Ghasidas National Park in Chhattisgarh has also been identified under Project Cheetah.

Cheetahs must learn to survive leopard threat

Kuno has a thriving leopard population, posing a major challenge to cheetahs attempting to establish themselves in the wild.

The recent birth of four cubs to a Botswana female cheetah has brought fresh hope, but also concerns about their survival.

The mother must protect her newborns from predators, particularly leopards. In May, four cheetah cubs were killed in a suspected leopard attack.

Kuno officials maintained that cheetahs must learn to survive naturally amid predators and other challenges.

They said intervention to protect cubs from leopard attacks or other wild animals was not possible under natural conditions.

Even tiger cubs occasionally fall prey to leopards in forests and national parks, they added.

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