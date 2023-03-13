e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Tigress electrocuted in Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Sidhi

MP: Tigress electrocuted in Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Sidhi

The big cat, identified as T-32, had allegedly stepped into a trap laid by poachers and got electrocuted in Tamsar buffer zone

PTIUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress allegedly died of electrocution in a buffer zone of Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, a forest official said on Monday.

The big cat, identified as T-32, had allegedly stepped into a trap laid by poachers and got electrocuted in Tamsar buffer zone, the reserve's field director Amit Kumar said.

Five suspects were being interrogated about the death, he said.

The location of the tigress could not be tracked through her collar-id since March 9. On the basis of her last whereabouts, a dog squad was pressed into service to look for the feline, the official said.

The carcass was found buried in the sand near Gopad river on Sunday, he said adding that veterinarians from Panna Tiger Reserve were called in to perform the autopsy.

article-image
