e-Paper Get App

MP: Three minor sisters drown in pond

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic | FPJ

Dhar, Jul 23 (PTI) Three minor sisters drowned in a pond at a village in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Khatami village on Friday evening, they said.

Asha (6), Kundi (8) and Gundi (9), all daughters of one Inam Singh, had gone to take a bath in the pond in the village located within the Dahi police station limits, about 90 km from the district headquarters, Additional Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar told PTI.

The siblings drowned when they were playing in the water, he said.

After the parents of the girls, who were working in an agriculture farm, got to know about the incident, they alerted the police, Patidar added.

The bodies of the girls were retrieved from the pond later and sent for post-mortem, he said.

Read Also
Indore: Recruitment of Agniveers to be held in Dhar in Sept
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalMP: Three minor sisters drown in pond

RECENT STORIES

SSC scam: ED to produce minister Partha Chatterjee before court today

SSC scam: ED to produce minister Partha Chatterjee before court today

Mumbai updates: City and suburbs to see cloudy sky, moderate showers for next 48 hours, says IMD

Mumbai updates: City and suburbs to see cloudy sky, moderate showers for next 48 hours, says IMD

BCCI to experiment with age detection software, aims to cut costs by 80 percent

BCCI to experiment with age detection software, aims to cut costs by 80 percent

A stadium in Leicester to be named after Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar

A stadium in Leicester to be named after Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar

In midst of war, Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal, raising hope of avoiding famine

In midst of war, Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal, raising hope of avoiding famine