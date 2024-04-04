MP: Those Who Led Electioneering In Assembly Election Are Busy In Their Own Constituencies

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): The contour of electioneering for the Lok Sabha election has changed four months after the assembly election.

The three former chief ministers, who commanded the campaigning of their respective parties for the assembly election, are busy in the Lok Sabha constituencies from where they themselves are contesting.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan created a record by addressing the highest number of public meetings in the run-up to the assembly polls.

He addressed 168 public rallies and campaigned from dawn until the night.

But now, Chouhan is focusing on his Lok Sabha constituency, Vidisha.

Chouhan, who is contesting Lok Sabha election from Vidisha after 20 years, is busy in all the eight assembly seats which come under this constituency.

Kamal Nath |

After Chouhan, former chief minister Kamal Nath addressed public rallies for the party, but now, he is confined within Chhindwara from where his son Nakul Nath is contesting the LS polls.

Along with campaigning for his son, it is Nath who is also making strategy for the party in this seat.

Another former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, who campaigned for the party during the assembly election, is focusing on Rajgarh from where he is contesting the parliamentary election.

Singh is undertaking Padyatras in Rajgarh. Once the polling in Rajgarh is over, he will campaign for the party in other constituencies.

Besides these three former chief ministers, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma are also in thefary.

Sharma was making trips to different parts of the state. Now that he filed his nomination papers on Wednesday, he will be busy in his constituency.

Digvijay Singh |

Scindia, too, is campaigning in Shivpuri. He fought the Lok Sabha election on the Congress ticket in 2019, but lost to BJP candidate KP Yadav. So, he is taking all the precautions.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is leading the BJP’s electioneering this time.

Yadav, who is accompanying the candidates filing nomination papers, is also electioneering for the party.

Yadav is interacting with the party leaders to take feedback on the BJP’s prospects in the election.

MPCC president Jitu Patwari, who is leading the charge, is accompanying the party candidates filing nomination papers daily and organising road shows.