MP Textbook Corporation May Handle School Supplies Procurement Beyond Books | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation seems to be deviating from the work for which it was originally created.

A corporation whose core mandate revolves around the production, printing, publication, stocking and distribution of textbooks is now being lined up to handle a wide range of procurement for School Education Department.

Instead of remaining primarily a textbook agency, the corporation is now being used for tenders covering sports equipment, kitchen materials, science kits, furniture and other educational supplies required by government schools.

Following directions from the School Education Minister, the procurement responsibility is now being shifted to the corporation.

Changes in Store Purchase Rules were also being worked out to provide a formal framework for the corporation to undertake these wider procurement functions.

Every school requirement comes under its ambit. The corporation is being entrusted with procurement processes for sports material, kitchen equipment, science kits, student and school furniture and other supplies required by the department.

Earlier, procurement of such educational material was undertaken through the department's existing machinery including the Rajya Shiksha Kendra and Directorate of Public Instruction, with tenders e-procurement processes being used for different requirements.

Books remain the corporation's core responsibility. The corporation already has a massive responsibility on its hands, printing and supplying textbooks for government-school students.

For the 2026-27 academic session, the corporation is involved in printing and supplying around 10 crore free textbooks for Class 1 to 12.

Its textbook-related responsibilities also extend to ensuring that books reach districts and ultimately students, yet 44 districts are yet to receive the full textbooks.

When contacted, School Education Department Secretary Sanjay Goyal denied that any such decision has been taken. Goyal said, No such decision is made yet.

Functions as per memorandum of association

According to corporation s memorandum of association, its principal functions include producing school textbooks, teachers handbooks, pupils workbooks and educational literature, besides printing, publishing, stocking, distributing and selling textbooks approved or assigned by the government.

Its stated objectives also include research and advisory work relating to curriculum, syllabus, textbook production and educational aids. TBC was created as an agency of the state government for textbook related work.

Even its tendering mechanism has traditionally been centred on textbook printing, including inviting bids from printers and allocating books for printing.