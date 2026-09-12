MP Text Book Corporation Chairman Saubhagya Singh Set To Get Powers Back After Vehicle Rally Row | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has prepared to restore the rights of the chairman of the MP Text Book Corporation, Saubhagya Singh.

The government has imposed a ban on his rights since May 14. When his appointment as chairman of the MP Text Book Corporation took place, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to save petrol and diesel.

After Modi's appeal, the party's state president, Hemant Khandelwal, advised the chairmen of boards and corporations to keep their oath-taking a low-key affair. But Singh organised a massive vehicle rally from Ujjain to Bhopal, defying the party's guidelines.

The way Singh took oath invited criticism. The Chief Minister's Office served a show-cause notice on him under the signature of OSD, Ajatshatru Shrivastava. In the show-cause notice, the CMO imposed several restrictions on him.

The government banned his entry into the corporation premises and prevented him from using the facilities, official vehicles, and staff.

The state also prevented him from participating in any meeting, taking financial decisions, and signing any documents as head of the corporation.

As Singh's reply to the notice has reached the CMO, the government plans to forgive him for his fault and restore his rights.

Since Singh did not have any rights, there had been talks about handing over the charge of the corporation to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

But Yadav, instead of handing over the charge of the corporation to anyone, suggested his office restore the rights to Singh.