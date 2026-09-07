MP TET 2026 In Limbo: ESB Yet To Decide On Offline Exam Despite CM Mohan Yadav’s Announcement | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (ESB) appears to be backing off from conducting the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in offline mode, with the board is yet to decide whether it will conduct the examination as demanded by teachers.

The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) and ESB are currently holding discussions on the issue.

The uncertainty comes despite the state government agreeing to 1.5 lakh teachers’ demand for an offline TET.

Teachers had sought the pen-and-paper examination, saying several candidates face difficulties accessing the online system.

Following the demand, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Teachers’ Day that the mandatory TET would be conducted offline.

The development comes even as the department has extended the deadline for filling TET application forms to September 18, after a low response from teachers.

ESB earlier directed that the TET will be held on October 12, now uncertainty looms among the teachers that whether the exam will be held on this designated date or it will change.

Talks underway over offline exam

CPI Abhishek Singh told Free Press that talks were underway between the ESB and DPI.

“The ESB has not conducted an offline examination for last seven years, so it is yet to be decided whether they will conduct it or not, if ESB backs off then another agency will conduct the exam”, he said.