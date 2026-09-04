MP TET 2026 Deadline Extended To September 18, Offline Exam Option For Teachers | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The application deadline for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), being conducted for the first time in Madhya Pradesh for in-service teachers, has been extended to September 18.

The Employees Selection Board (ESB) issued a notification announcing the extension. Teachers will also be able to make corrections to their applications until September 20.

The original deadline was Friday. However, only around 2,500 of the nearly 1.5 lakh eligible teachers had applied by Thursday. Following discussions between the School Education Department and the ESB over the low response, the deadline was extended.

In May 2026, the Supreme Court directed that primary and secondary teachers appointed between 1998 and 2009 must clear the Teacher Eligibility Test.

Following the order, the School Education Department sent a proposal to the ESB to conduct the examination.

The application process began on August 21.

Teachers' associations had also demanded that candidates be allowed to take the examination offline, arguing that many in-service teachers were not comfortable using computers.

Representatives of teachers' associations met School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh and Commissioner of Public Instruction Abhishek Singh over the issue.

Following discussions between the School Education Department and the ESB, it was decided to provide an offline examination option, allowing teachers who are not comfortable with computers to participate.

Teachers' associations have also opposed the Rs 1,000 examination fee. They argued that since the TET is being conducted in compliance with a Supreme Court order, the state government should bear the examination cost.

However, no final decision has yet been taken on the demand for fee relief.