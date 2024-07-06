MP: Teen Girl's Murderer Found Dead Near Culvert In Jabalpur, Was Mentally Unfit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old man, who was absconding after allegedly murdering a teen-aged girl, was found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Yashwant Patel alias Ishu. He was found dead near a culvert at Piliya Nala near Kulon village of Jabalpur, city superintendent of police (Bargi) Sunil Nema told PTI.

Police said that Ishu allegedly barged in the house of a 16-year-old girl in Kulon village on Thursday and stabbed her with a knife, killing her on spot. The deceased girl has been identified as Riya Patel. Police were on the lookout for Yashwant since the day of the girl's murder, said SP Nema.

Ishu suffered from mental disorder, said police

Police recovered Ishu's body from the jungles near the culvert and sent it for post-mortem. The officials said that the exact cause of his death can only be ascertained after the post-mortem report.

Primary probe revealed that the man suffered from some mental disorder, the police said.

According to the police, Yashwant had allegedly entered the girl's house in Kulon village, around 45 km from the district headquarters, and stabbed her to death on Thursday afternoon.

A case was registered against the accused under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, they said. Further probe is underway.

(With Inputs From PTI)