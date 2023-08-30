MP: Teen Boy Beaten To Death, Govt Grants More Than ₹20L To Dalit Family In Sagar

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has provided financial aid of more than Rs 20 lakh and job to the Dalit family who had lost their son for resisting hooligans booked for harassing his sister, in village Barodia Naungar of Sagar district, on Tuesday.

Urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur met the family members of the deceased Dalit boy and confoled his death. The minister, who was accompanied by district collector Deepak Araya and SP Abhishek Tiwari and other officials, handed them the cheque on Tuesday.

The minister reached the village ahead of the visit of the former chief minister Digvijaya Singh who had planned to meet the kin of the deceased on Rakshabandhan.

On August 24, an 18-year-old Dalit man Nitin Ahirwar was allegedly beaten to death by men who had been mounting pressure on him to convince his sister to withdraw sexual harassment case she had filed against them in 2019. The minister said that the state government was the first to help the bereaved family, but that there were some people who were coming to take photographs.

The collector informed that the amount of Rs 4,12,500 was transferred into the accounts of the family member of the deceased. The amount of Rs 1 lakh from the Red Cross society in cash was given and the amount of Rs 10 Lakh from the CM discretionary fund will be given to the family. The amount of Rs 4,12,500 will be given after the chargesheet of the case will be presented in the Court. The amount of Rs 25,000 each will be given to the sister and to one more family member who were injured in the incident. The administration has also given household items to the family as many articles were damaged during the clash. The minister said that he would discuss the issue with the chief minister and will ask for a government job for the girl of the family. The directed the officials to check the health of the family members and if required provide them treatment at a private hospital or refer them to Bhopal.

