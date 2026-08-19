MP Teachers To Protest In Delhi Against ₹1,000 TET Fee On August 31 | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers affected by the Supreme Court’s order making the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for teachers are preparing to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on August 31, demanding relief from the examination requirement and other related issues.

Teacher organisations from MP have appealed to affected teachers to participate in the protest. Organisations have called upon teachers from MP to reach Delhi.

The TET exam date has also triggered opposition to Rs 1,000 examination fee being charged from teachers appearing for TET.

The ESB has fixed the application window from August 21 to September 9 for primary and middle-school teachers. In addition to Rs 1,000 examination fee, candidates will have to pay MP Online or kiosk charges.

Teachers will not fill the form

The teachers will not fill the form till their demand is considered. The teachers will also meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh by August 26 to demand a waiver of examination fee.

Dept asked to identify teachers required to take TET

The organisation has demanded that the department publish a list of teachers who are required to appear for the TET instead of asking all teachers to apply online.

The department already has the service and academic records of serving teachers and can identify those who have already qualified for the TET.

It has also demanded an offline examination, citing internet connectivity, technical infrastructure and server-related problems in rural and remote areas.